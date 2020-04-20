Amid Reports Of Arhaan Khan Blackmailing Rashami Desai, Latter’s Bank Statements LEAKED!

Rashami Desai’s relationship with Arhaan Khan was one of the highlights of Big Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Arhaan Khan is now in the news as some screenshots of him having withdrawn lakhs from Rashami Desai’s account are going viral in the media. Fans of Rashami are now trending #FraudArhaanKhan on Twitter.

Rashami went through a great trauma when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. She was dating Arhaan Khan and it was Salman Khan who exposed him inside the house. Arhaan is married and has a child and Rashami wasn’t aware that he has a child as well. Later Rashami broke her relationship with Arhaan when she was in BB 13 house. Later, Arhaan was accused of withdrawing money out of Rashami’s account without her knowledge. Now some images of bank account statements have added fuel to the fire in this controversy.

The pictures of Rashami’s supposed bank statements have gone viral on Twitter which shows lakhs of rupees being transferred from her account to that of Arhaan’s. This is suspected that Arhaan took advantage of her being in the house. The bank statements images have the name of Shivani Ajay Kumar Desai written, which is Rashami’s real name. As soon as the images went viral, Rashami’s fans came in her support and started trending the hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan.

Reportedly, Rashami is being blackmailed by Arhaan. Some clips are doing rounds where he is telling her that he knows a lot about her that he can reveal. Rashami is yet to react to these controversies.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!