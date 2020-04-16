Abhishek Bachchan’s Character In Breathe 2 Is Inspired By THIS Ramayan Character?

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to feature in Amazon Prime’s Upcoming series Breathe 2. The first season starring R. Madhavan and Hrishikesh in lead roles was immensely appreciated by audience and critics and hence the season 2 was announced starring Bachchan in the lead role. The actor, who will be making his digital debut with the series, is all set to appear in a never-seen-before avatar.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the series is all set to release in June this year and Abhishek will be seen playing dual personality, as a father to a young daughter. Not just that, but his dark side will be inspired by Ramayan character, Ravana. In an interesting touch, his dark side will be apparently obsessed with the 10 heads of Ravana and the emotions it holds and will be a replica of the same. The team has shot the scene impeccably where 10 heads of Ravana are seen as an obsession. The series will focus on Abhishek’s character trying to fight the dark emotions associated with the 10 heads of Ravana or get consumed by it.

Now this sounds pretty intriguing right?

The first look of Abhishek from the series was released way back, and was well received by fans. Apart from Abhishek, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menon and Saiyami Kher will also be seen playing important parts in the series.

Much like the previous season, this one too will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and fans are waiting for the series to release with a bated breath.

Are you excited to watch Abhishek in a totally new avatar in the series? Let us know in the comments section below.

