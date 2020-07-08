



The Polish erotic drama, 365 Days, created a rage upon its release. While the movie has been part of several controversies due to its content, the actor Michele Morrone has been benefited immensely.

Michele Morrone has become the latest crush of the ladies due to his looks and physique. During his recent interaction on HalaHi, the actor confirmed that the sequel to 365 Days is happening, thus sparking excitement amongst the fans.

As per the report in thebuzzpaper.com, Michele Morrone stated that the cast and crew are preparing for the sequel. He further added that the schedule isn’t planned but the work is expected to start, post the pandemic.

Meanwhile, singer Duffy recently slammed erotic drama “365 Days” for glamorising the “brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape”.

The singer has reportedly penned an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and condemned the platform for its decision to stream the controversial film, terming it as an “irresponsible” move, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The plot of the Polish film is about a powerful man holding a young woman captive, giving her one year to fall in love with him. Following some reluctance, the woman ends up falling in love with him and decides to stay with him. The film has a 0 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“This should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialised in this manner,” she wrote in the letter, which has been obtained by numerous media outlets, including The Sun.

