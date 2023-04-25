The health condition of Malayalam actor Mamukoya, who was hospitalised after collapsing during a football tournament in Kerala’s Malappuram, is stable, sources said here on Tuesday.

According to the film industry sources, the hugely popular actor is responding to medicines and is under the close watch of a medical team at a Kozhikode hospital. For those who don’t know, the actor was the chief guest at the football match. He collapsed before the inaugration of the match and was rushed to the hospital.

Mamukoya – who is a veteran comedian and a noted actor, started his acting career with theatre in 1979 and later graduated to Malayalam films. By now, he has acted in over 450 Malayalam films and was the first winner of the State award for best Comedian in Malayalam cinema.

The highlight of Mamukoya and his acting comedy career is his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which leaves people reeling with laughter.

The 76-year-old actor has also appeared in French film Flammens of Paradise and had achieved two Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention – Perumazhakkalam in 2004 and Best Comedian – Innathe Chintha Vishayam in 2008.

