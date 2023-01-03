Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lga fame actor Regina Cassandra, who is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, will be next seen in web series “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke” and she is quite excited about portraying a woman IPS officer, Kavya on screen.

Regina says: “Putting rumours to rest, I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’, helmed by Srijit Mukherji. It’s been three months since we shot this crime thriller in four breathtakingly beautiful Indian states that gave it the rawness it needs.”

The 32-year-old actress made her Kannada debut with “Suryakaanti” and her Hindi debut with “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”. She was also seen in “Siva Manasulo Sruthi”, “Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga”, “Kotha Janta”, “Power, Rajathandhiram”, “Subramanyam for Sale”, and many more. She made her web debut with the 2022 series “Rocket Boys”.

On how she feels about playing uniform on-screen, she says: “Wearing the IPS officer’s uniform was a surreal experience for me. This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far. Officers wear multiple hats and I believe that ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ truly captures that. I feel blessed to see myself in a Khaki uniform.”

Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by director Srijit Mukherji, “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke” focuses on the life of a woman IPS officer, Kavya played by Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Fame actress Regina. The series will be streaming on ZEE5.

