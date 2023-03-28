SEO Manager – Koimoi.com

Role: SEO Manager – Koimoi.com

Based in: Mumbai

Reporting to: Business Manager

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) which is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for an SEO Manager, who has hands-on experience in working with large dynamic websites in terms of content. The SEO manager should stay updated on industry trends and contemporary practices of SEO and Google algorithm updates.

Roles and Responsibilities :

Own Koimoi’s Search Engine optimization completely, and work on improving traffic for the US and India.

Set and achieve traffic targets each month, depending on the seasonality, major happenings, and movie releases. The targets are to be set for all traffic, and geo-wise traffic.

Work with the content team, to make sure best practices for SEO are followed and updated regularly, as and when required.

Check Google page speed stats and page experience stats(Google Search Console), and work with the development team to improve the scores to the optimum levels.

Keep a close tab on KPIs like organic traffic, bounce rate, average time spent, top keywords, domain authority & backlinks, etc. for our website.

Conduct competitive analysis and research, to stay up to date in terms of content and strategies being used by top websites in the industry.

Own and maintain internal documents with content and social media stats, to work on content strategy.

Identify key content verticals, and work with the content team to improve traffic for the same.

Required Skills and Experience:

5+ years of SEO experience, with websites that have more than 50 posts/day in terms of content.

Proven track record of improving traffic considerably, year-on-year.

Excellent understanding of on-page and off-page SEO.

Excellent knowledge of websites that help with off-page activities like link submissions, PPT submissions, etc.

Expertise in using SEO tools like SEMRush, Moz, Ahref, Yoast SEO, Search Engine SEO Spider, Pagespeed Insights, etc.

Hands-on experience with Google Analytics, Google Search Console & Google Keyword Planner, etc.

Strong analytical and communication skills are a must.

Experience working with entertainment & international websites is a plus point.

Next Steps:

If this role at Koimoi.com interests you, then please complete the following assignment.

Assignment Link