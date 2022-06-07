SEO Executive – Koimoi.com

Role: SEO Executive – Koimoi.com

Reporting to: SEO Manager

Company Description:

Koimoi.com is amongst the top entertainment portals in India and a leading voice of Bollywood & now Hollywood. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) and is known for its in-depth, unbiased and intense coverage of the Entertainment industry. We attract around 25 million visits on the site each month. For more details, please refer to the Company profile available here.

Based in: Remote / Hybrid

Experience required: 2 years+

Roles and Responsibilities :

Own Koimoi’s Off-page SEO (link building) strategy and execute the same

On-page and technical SEO optimization

Drive organic traffic on the website and strategy to improve the same

Guide content publishers on best content and SEO practices

Keep a close tab and create reports to measure KPIs of SEO performance like overall/organic traffic, bounce rate, average time spent, keyword rankings, backlinks, etc.

Conduct competitive analysis and research, staying up to date on the competitive landscape

Stay updated on industry trends and contemporary practices of SEO and Google algorithm updates

Good understanding of WordPress & basic HTML codes

Perform hyeigne check on the website to ensure smooth website experience

Required Skills and Experience:

2+ years of SEO experience

Excellent understanding of on page and off page SEO

Good experience in strategizing and executing link building activities

Comfortable using SEO tools like Yoast SEO, SEMRush, Moz, Ahref, Search Engine SEO Spider, and Pagespeed Insights, etc.

Hands-on experience of Google Analytics, Google Search Console & Google Keyword Planner, Schema Markup, AMP, etc.

Strong analytical and communication skills are a must

Experience working with entertainment/international or publication websites is a plus point

Assignment:

Task 1 – Prepare a short-term and long-term SEO strategy to improve organic traffic of koimoi.com in the US.

You can include some quick fixes in short-term SEO strategy.

Task 2 – Identify our three main competitors and come up with key comparison metrics & reasons why they are ranking better than us.

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!