The makers of Prabhas’ upcoming Telugu horror-fantasy film, The Raja Saab released the teaser of the same after a lot of anticipation. The movie remains one of the most anticipated films in the superstar’s lineup for this year. Here is taking a look at our teaser review for the same.

The Raja Saab Teaser Review

I wish I could have said that, “Finally, my wait is over and I’m absolutely seated for this one” after watching the teaser. But the Prabhas starrer’s first glimpse screamed disappointing from everywhere. Let’s begin with the horror-fantasy element.

The VFX and the visuals look extremely shoddy for a film that is touted to be mounted at a budget of 300 to 450 crore. Sanjay Dutt’s appearance as the main antagonist looks laughable at its peak. Neither the horror nor the fantasy elements land, which is supposed to be the main crux of the film.

Talking about Prabhas, the superstar looks disinterested and almost monotonous in majority of his scenes in The Raja Saab teaser. It is giving me a major callback to Kartik Aaryan from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor is also lacking that charm which serves as a validation in most of his movies when the storyline or the script goes haywire.

Isn’t it obvious that the three actresses of The Raja Saab, Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar have been reduced to flowerpot roles in the movie. They are just seen reacting to sleazy pickup lines from Prabhas’ character. Not even the fantasy-horror tint in the story manage to pick your attention because of the overall poorly executed teaser. The background score does not leave a strong impact either.

About The Film

Talking about The Raja Saab, the film has been directed by Maruthi. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Thaman S.

Take A Look At The Raja Saab Teaser

