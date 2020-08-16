Project Manager – Job Opening

Position: Project Manager

Based in: Mumbai (3 Days in Office (Tue-Thur), 2 days WFH )

Reporting to: Business Head

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15+ million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) which is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to ensure the timely delivery of features we release for the Koimoi websites.

You will need to understand the requirements of each feature, ensure the right resources are aligned at the right time, set a project plan with deadlines, and verify that its release is on track through regular checks.

You should be very aware of the technologies involved in modern websites, from CDNs to performance testing to client-vs-server-side code.

You will need to have an eye for detail, be able to spot dependencies, and be able to present options for any conflict resolution amongst resources.

What do you need to do? (Role and Responsibilities)

Understand the scope of each feature and WHY it is being developed. This is vital to be able to triage and escalate issues effectively.

Work closely with the Business Head to plan resources and dependencies for each feature, delivering a project plan as the outcome.

Work with multiple teams including engineering, testing, CDN partners and content teams, to ensure all resources are in sync at the right time.

Be actively involved to work across teams to ensure releases are on track. This involves reviewing progress on a periodic basis, with an actual hands-on review of the new feature, tracking checklists and updating project timelines.

If you are unable to resolve problems or concerns on your own, escalate them immediately and clearly, with possible options for management to decide on.

Be adept with scheduling tools such as MS Project, SmartSheets, or Trello.

Who could you be? Background and Experience:

Someone with a minimum of 4 years of work experience with experience operating public-facing websites and apps.

You need to love the business of online publishing.

Have strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

A background in website development will be very helpful, particularly of news or entertainment problems, where there are large number of visitors and content.

Familiarity with WordPress and Core Vitals will be an added benefit.

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, preferably with additional formal qualifications in Project Management

Next Steps:

If the Project Manager role at Koimoi interests you, then we have an assignment:

Assignment Link

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!