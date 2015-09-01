Position Of Hindi Content Writer / Translator

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users a month visiting its Web and Mobile sites. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

* Position: Hindi Content Writer / Translator

* Based in: Mumbai

* Reporting to: Business Head

Job Description:

• Translate English content on Koimoi to Hindi.

• Should make sure the translated content is grammatically correct and in the correct prose order.

• Improve the content, to make it more rleatable for the Hindi speaking audience.

• Should be able to translate 10-15 articles a day around 250-300 words each.

• Should understand Bollywood and Entertainment industry well.

• Should be flexible to work at any time of the day, as the news flow never stops in Bollywood.

Experience & Skills:

• Freshers will be welcomed but experience always acts as an addition.

• Should have solid command over the language, vocabulary & grammar.

• A good understanding of SEO because no one wants their articles to be on the bottom of Google search.

• Should have a mild knowledge of how WordPress works, anyway everyone blogs these days.

• Time is money! If your article does not go first, it will never be on the search engine.

• For being a great writer, you need to be an amazing editor first. Should be able to proof-check grammar & language before passing the articles to publish.

• Should know your readers! You should know whom you’re serving in order to cook a delicious meal.

• Writing/translating the articles you would click to read!