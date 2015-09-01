Position Of Hindi Content Writer / Translator

About Koimoi:
Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users a month visiting its Web and Mobile sites. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.
* Position: Hindi Content Writer / Translator
* Based in: Mumbai
* Reporting to: Business Head
Job Description:
• Translate English content on Koimoi to Hindi.
• Should make sure the translated content is grammatically correct and in the correct prose order.
• Improve the content, to make it more rleatable for the Hindi speaking audience.
• Should be able to translate 10-15 articles a day around 250-300 words each.
• Should understand Bollywood and Entertainment industry well.
• Should be flexible to work at any time of the day, as the news flow never stops in Bollywood.
Experience & Skills:
• Freshers will be welcomed but experience always acts as an addition.
• Should have solid command over the language, vocabulary & grammar.
• A good understanding of SEO because no one wants their articles to be on the bottom of Google search.
• Should have a mild knowledge of how WordPress works, anyway everyone blogs these days.
• Time is money! If your article does not go first, it will never be on the search engine.
• For being a great writer, you need to be an amazing editor first. Should be able to proof-check grammar & language before passing the articles to publish.
• Should know your readers! You should know whom you’re serving in order to cook a delicious meal.
• Writing/translating the articles you would click to read!