Position Of Hindi Content Writer

Role: Hindi Content Writer

Based in: Mumbai/Remote

Reporting to: Editor

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for Hindi Content Writers with exceptional writing skills. They must be updated with everything related to Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and the Fashion industry. Should be able to proofread articles to avoid errors, be on top of the trending topics and create innovative content ideas.

We are looking for immediate joiners.

Job Description:

• Should be comfortable with meeting writing targets.

• Researching the internet on what’s trending.

• Being aware about who’s doing what in Bollywood, Hollywood and other domains of the entertainment business.

• Should be willing to write on every genre in the entertainment space.

• Should be well aware about the box office aspect of films.

• Can come up with creative ideas about articles that can go viral.

• Should be willing to work flexible shifts, with primary focus on Hollywood news.

Experience & Skills:

• 2-4 years of content writing experience in the entertainment space is a must.

• Should have solid command over the language, vocabulary & grammar.

• Should be a great team player.

• A good understanding of SEO will be beneficial.

• Should have a mild knowledge of how WordPress works.

• Be time sensitive. If your article does not get published first, it will never be on the search engine.

• For being a great writer, you need to be an amazing editor as well. The applicant should be able to proof-check grammar & language before passing articles to publish.

• You should know your readers! One should know who you’re serving, in order to deliver what is expected.

• Cut, copy & paste just looks good on a keyboard. Plagiarism is strict no-no.

• Should focus on writing articles that you would click on to read!

Next Steps:

If this job interests you, then please complete the following assignment.

Assignment

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!

All the best!