Position Of Content Translator – Hindi

Role: Content Translator – Hindi

Based in: Mumbai/Remote

Reporting to: Editor

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for Translators to translate our English Content in Hindi language. We are looking for immediate joiners.

Job Description:

Accurately translate English content into Hindi, capturing the essence and nuances of the original content.

Maintain consistency and quality across all translations.

Excellent proofreading skills with the ability to identify grammar, spelling and punctuation errors.

Maintain SEO value of the article when translating.

Experience & Skills:

2+ Years of work experience as a Translator.

Proven work experience as a Translator, Interpreter or similar role.

Fluency in English and Hindi is a must.

Good knowledge of content editing tools.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Excellent proofreading skills.

Strong understanding of grammar.

Ability to think quickly.

Ability to work under pressure.

Time-management skills.

Superb verbal and written communication skills.

Next Steps:

If this role interests you, please complete the following assignment

Assignment

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!

All the best!