Position Of Content Translator – Hindi

Role: Content Translator – Hindi

Based in: Mumbai/Remote

Reporting to: Editor

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for Translators to translate our English Content in Hindi language. We are looking for immediate joiners.

Job Description:

• Accurately translate English content into Hindi, capturing the essence and nuances of the original content.

• Maintain consistency and quality across all translations.

• Excellent proofreading skills with the ability to identify grammar, spelling and punctuation errors.

• Maintain SEO value of the article when translating.

Experience & Skills:

• 2+ Years of work experience as a Translator.

• Proven work experience as a Translator, Interpreter or similar role.

• Fluency in English and Hindi is a must.

• Good knowledge of content editing tools.

• Strong interpersonal skills.

• Excellent proofreading skills.

• Strong understanding of grammar.

• Ability to think quickly.

• Ability to work under pressure.

• Time-management skills.

• Superb verbal and written communication skills.

Next Steps:

If this role interests you, please complete the following assignment

Assignment

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!

All the best!