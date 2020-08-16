Position Of Content Translator – Hindi

Role: Content Translator – Hindi
Based in: Mumbai/Remote
Reporting to: Editor
About Koimoi:
Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for Translators to translate our English Content in Hindi language. We are looking for immediate joiners.
Job Description:
• Accurately translate English content into Hindi, capturing the essence and nuances of the original content.
• Maintain consistency and quality across all translations.
• Excellent proofreading skills with the ability to identify grammar, spelling and punctuation errors.
• Maintain SEO value of the article when translating.
Experience & Skills:
• 2+ Years of work experience as a Translator.
• Proven work experience as a Translator, Interpreter or similar role.
• Fluency in English and Hindi is a must.
• Good knowledge of content editing tools.
• Strong interpersonal skills.
• Excellent proofreading skills.
• Strong understanding of grammar.
• Ability to think quickly.
• Ability to work under pressure.
• Time-management skills.
• Superb verbal and written communication skills.
Next Steps:
If this role interests you, please complete the following assignment
Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!
All the best!