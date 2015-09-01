Position Of Bollywood Reporter

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users a month visiting its Web and Mobile sites. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

 

* Position: Bollywood Reporter

* Based in: Mumbai

* Reporting to: Editor

What do you need to do? (Role and Responsibilities)

  • Covering major events happening in B-town
  • Sending the trending news from those events at the earliest
  • Maintaining contacts & relationship with all the major PR executives around
  • Being able to reach out to a certain celeb for a quote at any time of the day
  • Setting & lining up interviews of celebs
  • Searching the net to know what could be useful for the website
  • Being able to rock infront of the camera in case of any video interviews
  • Comfortable with the flexible timings of events/interviews

Who could you be? (Experience, Knowledge & Background)

  • Minimum 2 years’ of experience in reporting for the Entertainment Industry
  • Should be comfortable in-front of a camera
  • Should have prior experience in interviewing celebrities
  • Should have good relationships with PR Executives.

 

Growth and Prospects

This is an ideal opportunity for someone who wants to be a part of the fast-growing online Bollywood digital industry in India and play a hands-on role in scaling up a successful business to a very large scale. The freedom to experiment, innovate and pioneer business ideas in the exploding Bollywood digital industry will be enormous.

 

Next Step:

If this role interests you, send your CVs at careers@koimoi.com