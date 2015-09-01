Position Of Bollywood Reporter

About Koimoi:
Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users a month visiting its Web and Mobile sites. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.
* Position: Bollywood Reporter
* Based in: Mumbai
* Reporting to: Editor
What do you need to do? (Role and Responsibilities)
- Covering major events happening in B-town
- Sending the trending news from those events at the earliest
- Maintaining contacts & relationship with all the major PR executives around
- Being able to reach out to a certain celeb for a quote at any time of the day
- Setting & lining up interviews of celebs
- Searching the net to know what could be useful for the website
- Being able to rock infront of the camera in case of any video interviews
- Comfortable with the flexible timings of events/interviews
Who could you be? (Experience, Knowledge & Background)
- Minimum 2 years’ of experience in reporting for the Entertainment Industry
- Should be comfortable in-front of a camera
- Should have prior experience in interviewing celebrities
- Should have good relationships with PR Executives.
Growth and Prospects
This is an ideal opportunity for someone who wants to be a part of the fast-growing online Bollywood digital industry in India and play a hands-on role in scaling up a successful business to a very large scale. The freedom to experiment, innovate and pioneer business ideas in the exploding Bollywood digital industry will be enormous.
Next Step:
If this role interests you, send your CVs at careers@koimoi.com