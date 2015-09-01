Position Of Bollywood Reporter

Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users a month visiting its Web and Mobile sites. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

* Position: Bollywood Reporter

* Based in: Mumbai

* Reporting to: Editor

What do you need to do? (Role and Responsibilities)

Covering major events happening in B-town

Sending the trending news from those events at the earliest

Maintaining contacts & relationship with all the major PR executives around

Being able to reach out to a certain celeb for a quote at any time of the day

Setting & lining up interviews of celebs

Searching the net to know what could be useful for the website

Being able to rock infront of the camera in case of any video interviews

Comfortable with the flexible timings of events/interviews

Who could you be? (Experience, Knowledge & Background)

Minimum 2 years’ of experience in reporting for the Entertainment Industry

Should be comfortable in-front of a camera

Should have prior experience in interviewing celebrities

Should have good relationships with PR Executives.

Growth and Prospects

This is an ideal opportunity for someone who wants to be a part of the fast-growing online Bollywood digital industry in India and play a hands-on role in scaling up a successful business to a very large scale. The freedom to experiment, innovate and pioneer business ideas in the exploding Bollywood digital industry will be enormous.

Next Step:



If this role interests you, send your CVs at careers@koimoi.com