ThrowbackThursday: On Holi, Let’s Celebrate Each Colour Of Our Lives With This Sholay Dialogue?

As by now, you all know #ThrowbackThursday has a compilation of all your favourite dialogues from the past. With the special occassion of Holi today, we bring to you this famous dialogue from the movie Sholay (1975) specially dedicated to this festive day!

As the dialogue suggests, our lives are indeed filled with colours and none of us, would be able to imagine one without it. So, letting go all the griefs, anger, and everything negative – let’s celebrate this day keeping all our issues in the past! Shall we?

Also, Team Koimoi wishes you the Happiest Holi! Play Organic, Stay Safe!

