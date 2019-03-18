MondayMotivation: Unity Is All We Need & This Akshay Kumar Dialogue Evokes It!

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we bring you a rather short yet impactful dialogue from Akshay Kumar’s Airlift. Along with many inspiring moments, this movie had many motivational dialogues too.

It is the seventh dialogue for getting mentioned in the latest category of ‘#FilmyDialogueOfTheDay’.

This dialogue comes with a scene in which Akshay’s character Ranjit explains how everyone needs to stay united in order to get out of the situation. No matter whether it’s friends, family, colleagues, this is one dialogue applicable to one and all, so why not make the use of it and shoo away all your Monday blues? What say? Keep up the motivation!

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgic #ThrowbackThursday.