MondayMotivation: This Tiger Shroff Dialogue Is For Every ‘Good Friend’ Out There

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, this time we have got you dialogue by our latest Student of the year, Tiger Shroff. From his first film, Heropanti, this dialogue defines friendship in a very quirky way.

This dialogue has been circulated virally on Whatsapp among the FRIENDS’ groups, but it was used very smartly in Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti. How well do you think he has improved since his first film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

