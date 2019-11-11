Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Riteish Deshmukh. His Marjaavaan is releasing this week but let’s take a look at this very different shade from what he’s playing in his upcoming film.

#MondayMotivation: Before Riteish Shocks Us In Marjaavaan, Let's Take A Look At His Inspirational Shade
#MondayMotivation: Before Riteish Deshmukh Shocks Us In Marjaavaan, Let’s Take A Look At His Inspirational Shade

Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Arshad Warsi starred in the film questioning the study pattern of education in India. Riteish’s mentioned quote speaks a very important thing, about how education is not limited to certain subjects.

