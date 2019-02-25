MondayMotivation: There Could Be No More Apt Time Than Now For This Ajay Devgn Dialogue!

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we bring to you an Ajay Devgn special from the movie Qayamat: City Under Threat, that couldn’t have been used at any more appropriate situation, keeping in mind the turmoil that the country is going through due to the Pulwama Attacks. It is the fourth dialogue for getting mentioned in the latest category of ‘#FilmyDialogueOfTheDay’.

The dialogue simply means, that we’re one for all and all for one. No matter how different each one of us would be in terms of our thoughts, values, beliefs, we all become one unity when it comes to fighting the wrong against another country. And such is the current situation against Pakistan.

