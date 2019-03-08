Happy Women’s Day 2019: Let’s Revisit This BLOCKBUSTER Dialogue From Baahubali 2!

Happy Women’s Day 2019: The 8th of March is celebrated as Women’s Day around the globe and people pamper and show gratitude towards the beloved ladies in their life, on this auspicious day. But don’t you’ll think this should be done every day instead of just one day? Well, that’s changing gradually! If not in real life, women are finally getting their dues in reel life. Indian films like Baahubali 2, Raazi and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, to name a few, are breaking stereotypes and our leading actresses have become the heroes.

If we talk about a particular dialogue from Baahubali 2, there’s a very powerful dialogue by Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali in the film which is just kickass!

His dialogue with respect towards women states, “Aurat par haath daalne wale ki ungaliyaan nahin kaat’tey. Kaat’tey hai uska gala.” This dialogue is a perfect seeti-maar as well as an apt one for the current scenario. As we all know how the count of rape and sexual harassment cases is going up, this is what a woman should do. Prabhas’s dialogue received lots of claps and hooting in the cinema halls but we shouldn’t consider it just as a source of entertainment. It’s high time we bring a change in society by taking such bold steps.

Do we really need a hero or superhero to protect us? Instead, be one and conquer the world, women!

We wish all the beautiful and pretty ladies out there, a very Happy Women’s Day!

