RT66: Musical Genius S. Thaman Roped In For Ravi Teja’s Next Action Drama

Music director S.Thaman has been one of the most sought after Music directors down South for a very long time. The music sensation happens to be in talks all over from past few weeks following the success of his music composition for recently released songs Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

The latest news related to the music composer is, S. Thaman has been roped in by filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for musical work of his next which has been tentatively titled RT66. The action-drama venture which has Ravi Teja in lead.

Thaman yesterday took on Twitter to thank Gopichand, as he tweeted, “I knw how important this film is for all of us will work very hard for this Thanks for the love & trust @megopichand bawsss My 11th outing with @RaviTeja_offl gaaru Right from kick to #rt66 The support and love from @TagoreMadhu gaaru is superior @shrutihaasan”

Talking about RT66, the action drama has gorgeous Shruti Haasan opposite Ravi Teja in lead.

The film will feature Ravi Teja as a serious cop.

RT66 will be produced by Tagore Madhu under Light House Movie Makers Production.

