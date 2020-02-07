Pawan Kalyan Looks Dapper In A Clean-Shaven Look For His Next

Tollywood superstar & politician Pawan Kalyan who is making his comeback in movies after a long gap of two years has been making headlines following his upcoming projects. The actor who is busy these days with the shoot of his comeback venture which has been tentatively titled #PSPK26, a Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink, will soon be kickstarting his next which will be helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlaumdi.

The actor who never fails to turn heads with his statements, speeches at the rally and of course his acting, had all eyeballs on him yesterday at a political event, as the actor was sported in a fresh look after a long time minus the trademark beard that he had been sporting for months.

As per various reports, Pawan Kalyan is sporting a brand new look for his next i.e PSPK27 which is believed to be a period drama.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by Pawan Kalyan and the makers of PSPK27.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK26, the Telugu superstar in the Pink remake will be reprising the role of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the courtroom drama.

Pink remake aka PSPK26 is being helmed by filmmaker Venu Sriram, and it is jointly bankrolled by bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners respectively.

