Mahesh Babu To Make His Bollywood Debut With A Rohit Shetty Film?

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently on a break from films post delivering a blockbuster Sarileru Neekkevvaru is in news all across following his next projects and vacation pictures with his family. The Telugu star who in many of his previous interviews has revealed that he is least interested in doing Bollywood films is now making headlines following reports about being approached by Sajid Nadiadwala.

As per multiple reports that have been making rounds, the Telugu actor has been approached by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Production banner for one of his hit Bollywood franchise that is likely to be helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Reports also further state that if everything falls in place Mahesh Babu will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed, as an official confirmation from Mahesh Babu and the makers are awaited.

Apart from the above mentioned Bollywood project, Mahesh Babu also has been in news following his extended cameo in Kortala Siva’s social drama with Chiranjeevi which has been tentatively titled #Chiru152.

As per various reports, Mahesh Babu in #Chiru152 will be playing the role of a student leader.

The Chiranjeevi starrer has Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady.

#Chiru152 is been bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions banners.

