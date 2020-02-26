Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi: Writer Ajayan Bala Accuses Director AL Vijay Of Back-Stabbing Him

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi based on the life of the late veteran actress and politician Jayalalithaa has created a huge buzz around itself. But today’s update seems to be a roadblock for the team. According to a post by writer Ajayan Bala, director AL Vijay backstabbed him and did not give him the due credits and this has sparked a new controversy.

In a post on the famous social media platform, Ajayan expressed his anger and the episode of how his credits were ignored. But turns out that he later deleted the post. Now if the reports in several portals are to be believed, it is being said that director AL Vijay has approached him and sorted out the issue.

Ajayan in his post on Facebook wrote, “Even though I have faced betrayal in cinema many times, I’m not able to come to terms with the insult that has been heaped on me through the film Thalaivi. The team won their case in court with the help of a novel that I had written following painstaking research for six months, but have now removed my name from the credits entirely. The reason: I requested them to remove certain scenes that were included for commercial reasons, but were untrue and demeaning to the leaders. I allowed various losses and betrayals from director Vijay for the sake of our 10-year-long friendship. But I’m not able to accept this time. This backstabbing is the result of the one-and-a-half years I spent on the film, from research to script discussions.”

Ajayan is a popular writer in the Kollywood circuit. He has films like Nethraa, Chennaiyil Oru Naal and Manithan. As for Thalaivi, the film starring Kangana will explore the life of the much talked about and followed politician who had successful careers, one in films and the other in politics. The film is right now in making and the makers have been sharing glimpses time and again.

