Happy Bhogi: RRR Stars Jr.NTR & Ram Charan Send Festive Wishes To Fans

Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR have been in news for quite a few months now owing to S S Rajamouli’s dream project RRR. The actor duo has been shooting for the period action drama for almost a year now and early today took to their respective Instagram and Twitter accounts to wish their fans on the festive occasion of Bhogi.

For those unversed, Bhogi is a festival that marks the first day of celebrations of Makara Sankranthi and Pongal in the Southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

On Bhogi, people discard old and derelict things and concentrate on new things that lead to change or transformation. At dawn, people light a bonfire with logs of wood, other solid fuels and wooden furniture at home that are no longer useful.

Ram Charan along with a couple of pictures wrote: “Happy BHOGI!”

Talking about the pictures, The Telugu superstar can be seen lying comfy on the bed with all smiles with the beautiful backdrop of the rising sun behind. He also shared the entrance of his home which looks adorable decorated with a garland of flowers.

Talking about Jr.NTR, the action star wrote: “మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి మరియు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very happy #Bhogi and #Sankranthi”

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి మరియు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very happy #Bhogi and #Sankranthi — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2020

Talking about their upcoming action venture RRR, Ram in the film will be seen opposite the gorgeous Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The film also stars the dashing Jr.NTR in lead.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju, while Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

The film also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The film will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

