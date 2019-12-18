The Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani’s New Bare-Chest Picture Makes It To Pornhub’s Muscular Men Category

It has been a couple of roller-coaster weeks for Hollywood star Kumail Nanjiani. The actor, who is loved for his comic timing all across the world, crossed several milestones recently, of which one of the achievements was even quite weird. The actor bagged a role in Marvel’s The Eternals and recently even shared his fitness transformation story as well. Kumail ripped like a fitness God and made it to Pornhub’s Muscular Men Category as well.

Yes, you read that right. yesterday, Kumail Nanjiani took to social media to flaunt his fit body. Talking about his transformations, the actor wrote, “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.” He thanked everyone who helped him as well.

And in just a few hours of this upload, his picture made it to the popular porn website Pornhub. The website used his picture for the cover of its Muscular Men Category. Pornhub ARIA shared the screenshot of the category’s main image on Twitter and said, “We updated our Muscular Men category picture.” They also tagged Kumail Nanjiani in their post.

We updated our Muscular Men category picture @kumailn pic.twitter.com/xKBXI2akDi — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) December 16, 2019

Kumail took this in a very positive note and shared the screenshots on his profile as well. He captioned the post as, “It’s been a weird couple of days… This is NOT photoshopped. Pornhub changed their picture of the Muscular Men category to… me. As I said, a weird couple of days.”

As soon as Kumail posted the screenshot, his comment section was flooded with hilarious comments. Director Edgar Wright wrote, “Lisa Ann is in ETERNALS too???” while Kumail’s friend Jonah Rodrigues said, “It’s a deep fake but it’s amazing to see you in Deep Throat.” Another of his friend, Greg Miller wrote, “Proud of you.”

talking about his film, The Eternals, the film releases in November 2020. It stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

