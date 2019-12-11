Lauren Gottlieb Joins Likee App; #DanceLikeLauren Fetches Over 2.7 Million Views

Lauren Gottlieb, a celebrity dancer, has launched her official Likee account and YouTube Channel, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology. Lauren was welcomed on the platform with #DanceLikeLauren, which was enthusiastically used by Likeers to post entertaining videos of their dance moves and interact with Lauren. Some lucky Likee users will also be shortlisted to meet Ms. Gottlieb and shake a leg with her.

So far, the hashtag has garnered more than 2.7 million views and has earned a fan base of +2500. The winners will be shortly announced on Lauren’s official YouTube channel that is also launched recently. The users are actively participating in the challenge and are uploading videos with creative usage of in-app tools. The platform has also recently introduced an exciting new app function called FaceFace, which utilizes Likee’s mature AI technology and is embraced by the users with great excitement.

Lauren Gottlieb said, “I am very happy to join the Likee app and to be receiving such a warm welcome from the audience. The platform is doing a great job by empowering common people to make engaging videos. I have come across such fantastic videos in which people are happily showcasing their talent and timing it with the special effects to make a perfect Bollywood style video.”

Likee is a simple to use short video creating app that is available in different Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. Likee’s constant endeavour is to innovate in terms of user engagement and content offering. Previously, the mobile app has also associated celebrities such as Disha Patani, RJ Naved, Shakti Mohan, Sahil Khan, Mayanti Langer, Zakir Khan and more. The mobile app is popular in India for its engaging campaigns and #challenges.

Recently, Likee has also won the Guinness World Record for creating the ‘Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India’ during its ‘No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN’ campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating in celebrating India’s 73rd Independence Day. The platform also announced launch of exciting new app function, FaceFace which utilizes Likee’s mature AI technology.

