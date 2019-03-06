Captain Marvel: Hindi Dialogue Writer Rajat Aroraa “Was Absolutely Thrilled When Approached”

Writer Rajat Aroraa, who has penned films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Azhar and Baadshaho, was ecstatic about getting to write dialogues for the Hindi dubbed version of the latest Marvel superhero film Captain Marvel.

“I was absolutely thrilled when I was approached to script the Hindi dialogues for Captain Marvel. It is a very significant film being the first Marvel female superhero film and I have endeavoured to keep the emotions and essence of the film intact, while at the same time making it relevant for the Hindi audiences,” Aroraa said in a statement.

“I have always been a fan of Marvel superhero movie and I hope audiences enjoy my scripted vision and dialogues when they watch ‘Captain Marvel‘,” he added.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

The movie will release in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

