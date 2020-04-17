Ariana Grande Singing ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’ During Disney’s Family Singalong Goes Viral, WATCH

Popular singer Ariana Grande is doing more than her fair bit to light up the mood of people amid the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, during ABC’s Disney Family Singalong, the singer took on the love song “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from the classic film Hercules.

Ariana Grande joined forces with a group of stars for ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong special. The show hosted by Ryan Seacrest, also featured Demi Lovato, Derek and Julianne Hough, and Beyonce. Ariana channeled her inner Meg perfectly. The singer didn’t only sing lead vocals on the song, but also sang her own vocals, playing all 5 muses at once wearing the silver outfit.

This isn’t the first time that Grande’s doing a cover from the movie Hercules. She also sang “Zero to Hero” for the We Love Disney album of celeb covers back in 2018.

With this stunning performance, Ariana recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s supporting the Opportunity Fund, Feeding America, WHO, and the Italian Red Cross with coronavirus relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Grande has kept a pretty low profile on social media as much of the nation quarantines during the coronavirus outbreak. She took to Instagram back in March to implore her fans to take social distancing guidelines seriously.

