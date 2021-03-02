Daniel Craig, the current James Bond, turns a year older today and celebrates his 53rd birth anniversary. While he has been credited for his performances in several films like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Our Friends in the North (1996), Munich (2005), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) and Knives Out (2019), he is best known as Agent 007 in eponymous film series.

While he is a spy in reel-life, it looks like he follows the same in real-life too. The actor, who is currently married to actress Rachel Weisz, is very personal and secretive when it comes to telling the world what he owns and where he invests the millions of dollars he owns.

While trying to curate this feature of his most prized possession, we realized what good a spy Daniel Craig is. Scroll down and have a look at the few possession he owns we could get our hands-on.

Soho Penthouse

As per a report in ny.curbed.com, in 2012, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz purchased an $11,500,000 penthouse at 20 Greene Street in Soho. This house covers an area of 4,350 square feet; the triplex home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a media room as well as a private roof garden.

Manhattan apartment

In 2012, Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz purchased a 15th-floor unit in the New Theatre Building at 240 E. 10th St. The couple so loved the 3,200-square-foot apartment that featured three bedrooms and 2½-bathrooms, that they paid close to $1 million more than the asking price of $4.99 million.

The full-floor pad in East Village had three balconies, and the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building and One World Trade were visible from them. It also featured a kitchen with stainless steel countertops, exposed cement ceilings and two large walk-in closets in the master suite. Unfortunately, as per a nypost.com article, the couple sold the place for $6 million in September 2019.

Brooklyn townhouse

As per a Page Six report, Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz purchased a Brooklyn brownstone from author Martin Amis and his wife, Isabel Fonseca, for $6.75 million in 2018. The 6,600 sq ft, 1901 Cobble Hill home includes six bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms. During its 2011 total renovation, the house got new windows, new heat and air conditioning systems and an elevator from the parlour to the fourth floor.

The home also features a media-slash-family room, parlour and garden floors on the ground level with direct access to the outside space.

Cars

He may drive the best of cars in front of the camera but what’s in his garage is a mystery we would love solved. As per motorious.com, the actor owns a 2014 Aston Martin Centenary Edition Vanquish, which was made specifically for him, but he auctioned it off a few years ago. The site also reported that as gifts or through contracts for films and other business arrangements, Daniel Craig has a couple more classy cars in his garage.

These automobiles include an Aston Martin DBS, Aston Martin DB5, Aston Martin DB10, a Jaguar XJ, a Range Rover Sport and a Ford Mondeo.

You are seriously one hell of a spy Mr Bond. Happy Birthday, Daniel Craig.

