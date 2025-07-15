Maggie Kang’s directorial animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, which was released on June 20, 2025, continues to break records in every sector. The movie’s soundtrack has reached greater heights and earned a spot on the Billboard 200. If you don’t know the storyline, Netflix’s animated film revolves around a girl band named Huntrix that consists of three girls – Rumi, Mira, and Zoey – who are pop stars by day and demon slayers by night.

Set in an alternate version of South Korea, when these K-pop idols faced a demon group, The Saja Boys, led by Jinu, things get a little messier for Huntrix. Apart from having a unique storyline, the film has a fantastic album of songs, including How It’s Done, Golden, Soda Pop, Your Idol, Takedown, and Free. These soundtracks have been attracting a lot of attention across the globe. So much so that it got a spot on the Billboard 200.

KPop Demon Hunters Enters Billboard 200

On July 13, Billboard declared that the soundtrack of KPop Demon Hunters earned the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200 chart in its third week, and ranked as the most popular album in the United States. Report suggests that KPop Demon Hunters is the fourth soundtrack to reach the second position in this decade, following Wicked (which peaked at No. 2 in 2024), Barbie (which scored the second place in 2023), and Encanto (which took the No. 1 spot in 2022).

According to Soompi, Luminate (previously known as Nielsen Music) reported that the soundtrack received a total of 75K equivalent album units this week, which is double last week’s record. Based on the data, the album’s score consists of 4K traditional sales (digital) as no physical version of the album has been released so far, and 70K streaming equivalent album (SEA) units. This count translates to over 96 million on-demand audio streams over the week.

KPop Demon Hunters Continue Record-Breaking Streak

The album of KPop Demon Hunters accumulated 1K TEA (Track Equivalent Album) units in its third week, and with 96 million streams, the movie’s soundtrack has broken all the records and witnessed the biggest streaming week in three years. The last soundtrack that had racked up such streams in a single week was Disney’s Encanto. As per the data, in 2022, it earned almost 101 million streams in one week after its release.

The movie KPop Demon Hunters is also maintaining its position in Netflix’s Top 10 list while garnering viewership ratings. The animated film featured popular South Korean actors Ahn Hyo-Seop as Jinu and Lee Byung-Hun as the demon king, Gwi-Ma. On the other hand, Arden Cho voiced Rumi, May Hong played Mira, and Ji Young-Choo voiced Zoey.

If you haven’t watched KPop Demon Hunters, stream it on Netflix!

