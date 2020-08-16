Junior Content Writer – Job Opening

Role: Junior Content Writer

Based in: Mumbai/Remote

Reporting to: Editor

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) which is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for Junior Content Writers with good writing skills. They must be updated with everything related to Entertainment i.e. Bollywood, Hollywood, TV, South, and the Fashion industry. Should be able to rewrite content sourced from wire services and other platforms.

We are looking for immediate joiners.

Job Description:

Modify/rewrite articles from various wire services and other sources.

Be up to date with trending topics in the entertainment industry and understand how to check Google trends and social media trends.

Understand the context of various movies, celebrities, and other entertainment topics, to be able to fill in gaps on the rehash stories.

Maintain SEO, copyright and grammatical hygiene in all articles produced.

Should be willing to write on every genre in the entertainment space.

Should be willing to work flexible shifts, with a primary focus on Hollywood news. And be able to meet daily article targets.

Experience & Skills:

1 to 2 years of content writing experience in the entertainment space is a must.

Should have a solid command over the language, vocabulary & grammar.

Should be a great team player.

A good understanding of SEO will be beneficial.

Should have a working knowledge of how WordPress works.

Be time sensitive. If your article does not get published first, it will never be on the search engine.

For being a great writer, you need to be an amazing editor as well. The applicant should be able to proof-check grammar & language before passing articles to publish.

You should know your readers! One should know who you’re serving, to deliver what is expected.

Cut, copy & paste just looks good on a keyboard. Plagiarism is a strict no-no.

Should focus on writing articles that you would click on to read!

Next Steps:

If this job interests you, then please complete the following assignment:

Assignment Link

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!