Zooey Deschanel has paid a glowing tribute to Jonathan Scott as the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary.

The 43-year-old actress has taken to social media to pay a gushing tribute to the 45-year-old star, describing him as a “dreamboat”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brunette beauty wrote on Instagram: “4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful! (sic)”

Jonathan has also taken to social media to celebrate their anniversary.

The reality star said: “500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? [laughing emoji] 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!! [heart emojis] (sic)”

Check out the Zooey’s post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel)

While Jonathan posted a cute picture wishing his wife. Check out here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott)

Last year, Zooey admitted that she feared Jonathan ghosted her during the early days of their relationship.

The celebrity couple met on an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke‘ in 2019, but after they exchanged some text messages, Jonathan headed off on a trip to the Rocky Mountains where he had no phone signal.

During an interview with Bustle, Jonathan revealed he got back in touch as soon as he could with a sweet video message.

He said: “The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me. She was like, ‘Oh, this guy likes me.’ And we’ve literally talked every single day since. It’s been the best three years of my life.”

Zooey added that she’s learned to be more open since she started dating the reality TV star.

She said: “(Jonathan’s) from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him. I’m like, ‘He’s so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn’t I want to tell everybody?'”

Must Read: Tom Cruise Is “Essentially Second In Command In Scientology” Reveals Leah Remini & Makes A Shocking Claim That She Was Held At A Facility After His Wedding With Katie Holmes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News