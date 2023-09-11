Zach Bryan acted like a “smarta*s” with a “bad attitude” during a traffic stop that led to his arrest. The country music star was detained by police in Vinita, Oklahoma on Thursday (September 7) after they stopped his security guard’s vehicle on suspicion of speeding.

The singer attempted to intervene – with NBC News reporting a Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer told Bryan to stay out of it and get back in his truck or go to jail. Read on to know more about the incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet, Zach Bryan told the officer: “I’ll go to jail, let’s do it”. He is also said to have cursed and said, “These … cops are out of control.”

The publication also reports Bryan asked to have his handcuffs taken off and warned that if the cop didn’t comply: “It is going to be a mistake, sir. I promise.”

During the incident, Zach Bryan is said to have explained he was frustrated because he’d been stopped on suspicion of speeding several days earlier and was let off with a warning. After being handcuffed, he’s said to have told the officer: “I was being a smarta*s, I shouldn’t have been, I apologise.”

In dash cam footage, he’s said to add, “Sir, I didn’t do anything wrong … this is the second time this happened to me in three days, actually. You cops have just been way too brutal on me.”

According to NBC’s footage, the officer told the singer, “[I’ve tried to talk to you] every way, and all you’ve had is a bad attitude,” and Bryan responds, This is the second time it’s happened to me, I’m upset, I’m sorry.”

He was arrested on a charge of obstruction of investigation and booked into the Craig County jail. Bryan was later released on $1,000 bail.

Afterwards, he posted a note on X – formerly known as Twitter – apologising and declaring he was emotional and frustrated. He later added in a video posted on social media: “I was just an idiot, and I’ll take the fall for it. I’m a grown man, and I shouldn’t have behaved like that, and it won’t happen again … I just pray that everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been and it was my mistake.”

