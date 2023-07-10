Shane Dawson and his husband Ryland Adams are expecting twins via surrogate. Shane and his husband were then seen taking a trip to the hospital for the first scan with the surrogate – who is “just shy” of seven weeks pregnant- and spoke of their surprise at the news that two babies are on the way, even after experiencing a couple of signs.

The 34-year-old star tied the knot with fellow YouTuber Ryland, 32, in January, and on Saturday (08.07.23), the pair announced that they are to become parents in what has been the “craziest” time of their life so far.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, Shane Dawson said: “This is the craziest experience of my whole life. This is only four days post-transfer, today is day four and we’ve been in contact [with our surrogate] every day.”

He said: “It’s twins! Oh my gosh, that was such a surreal experience!”

Ryland added: “I went to Target and I found a cute one, he’s like ‘Well, get a matching one then, we’re manifesting twins’, and boom I found a matching one. Then we walked into the lobby and the song ‘Just the Two of Us’ started playing and I almost cried right there. When we heard the heartbeat That’s what, like oh my gosh, got me, and I’m just like woah. He said everything looked good, they were healthy, and the measurements look good. He said telling people is a personal decision but because of our surrogate’s history it was kind of up to us.”

Shane Dawson further revealed, ” I’ve been very nauseous, very tired and very hungry. I like, can not believe it! Now it’s like exciting because we were going to go shopping, but now we’re shopping with a purpose. We’re pregnant, b**** We’re not a typical pregnancy, people would normally not say they were pregnant until three months in but we’ll play it by ear. ”

