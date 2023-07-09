Janet Devlin had to be rushed to hospital after collapsing in a hotel corridor. The 28-year-old singer woke up on the floor alone earlier this week and has no idea how long she was out cold but carried on as normal the next day before having to go to a hospital in London where she was looked after by a “legendary” staff member.

She wrote on Facebook: “Just wanting to take a second to say a thank you to the lovely Drs, Nurses and nhs staff that looked after me today! Especially Tyrone – if you ever see this – you’re a legend! I’ve been safely discharged now! To anyone who doesn’t know what happened – I collapsed on Wednesday night, on my own, in a hotel corridor.”

Janet Devlin added, “I don’t know how long I was unconscious for, but I just went to work the next day as normal. But I woke up with a swollen jaw and a really painful wrist. I thought I had an abscess in my gum and slept funny on my wrist. I was wrong. I actually smashed my jaw on the floor and my wrist too. “(sic)

The ‘Saint of the Sinners’ hitmaker – who shot to fame as a teenager when she competed in the UK version of ‘The X Factor’ and has since gone on to release three albums – concluded her post by assuring fans that she is now “fine” but will be going for medical tests to look into the issue further.

Janet Devlin added: “Luckily, I’m fine. My bloods are normal. Nothing is broken. I’ll be getting a referral to look into the heart again. Oh, and resting up! Thank you for all your lovely messages, and thank you so much again to the NHS.”

