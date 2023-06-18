Will Young is suing his former school. The 44-year-old singer claims his boarding school was “abusive” and has surrounded by “monsters” and now Will is involved in a “big civil legal case” against the establishment.

He told the Daily Mail: “Singing has always been a little escape, since being at a very abusive boarding school, with whom I am now involved in a big civil legal case, with other people. That’s ongoing.

Will Young said, “I think I can say I’m in legal proceedings concerning physical abuse, what the school knew about that and a particular person. I was surrounded by monsters. When it does go to court you’ll know exactly what happened, but I can tell you what I saw, which was children being punched in the stomach, thrown down stairs, heads banged against radiators.”

“My brother was lifted up by his throat and shoved against a bookcase in the library by a teacher. This place was not normal,” Will Young said further.

And Will Young revealed he took refuge in his music to escape the horrors he experienced at the school.

Will Young said: “Singing was a refuge for me. We weren’t allowed music but I’d sneak in a Walkman and go into the woods and listen to music. It’s always been very important to me. You’ve got it wherever you are. I can sing anywhere. Maybe I feel that singing is just for me.”

