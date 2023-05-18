Will Poulter Reveals About Having 'Suicidal' Thoughts: "I Delayed Confronting Living With Myself Between Roles"

Will Poulter has battled suicidal thoughts.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ actor admitted he “delayed” getting to know himself better and working on “not hating” himself after falling into the grip of depression and anxiety, and revealed he even considered taking his own life at his lowest point.

Will Poulter told the new issue of HUNGER magazine: “I delayed confronting living with myself between roles and getting to know myself, making friends with my inner child and not hating myself.

Will Poulter added, “I actually felt incredibly lonely, having suicidal thoughts and dealing with depression and anxiety.”

The 30-year-old actor recently credited hitting the gym for helping him overcome his mental health issues.

He told GQ Hype earlier this month: “When I’m in a mentally unhealthy state, how do I manage my relationship with those things? Physical exercise has been the thing that has really sustained me more than anything else.

“I have been physically active for years thanks to my long-term agent Christian [Hodell], whom I’ve been with since I was 16 years old.

“I was going through a tough time mentally and he said, ‘Get in the gym.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t think putting on muscle is going to help me feel mentally more well.’ And he was like, ‘No, it will feel great.’

“He said this the best part of 10 years ago now and it really did change my life.”

And after recently turning 30, Will Poulter is looking forward to a new chapter in his life.

Will Poulter said: “For the longest time, there was so much haziness around life beyond 30. It was scary because I thought, Oh, am I lacking in maturity? Am I literally not going to experience my 30s for some reason? And then when it came about, it was kind of nice.

“Someone pitched it to me as the start of a new chapter. I think my mental health struggles have been, if I’m entirely honest, the thing that’s maybe contributed to some of that haziness.

“And I’m really keen to try and manage my mental health in a way where I’m able to just enjoy life a little bit more.”

