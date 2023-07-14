Whoopi Goldberg has a provision in her will not to make her likeness into a hologram.

The 67-year-old actress plans to be “dust in the wind” after she dies because she wants to be cremated and she took measures to protect her own image when she was no longer around several years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on ‘The View’ about her desire to be cremated, Whoopi Goldberg said: “I’m just going to be dust in the wind,” Goldberg said of death, revealing that she prefers to be cremated when she dies. “I’m going to be going around the world, I’m going to be everywhere. I might be in your backyard – I don’t know.

“I don’t want people to feel obligated to come to the cemetery. “If you want to remember me, remember me.”

Co-host Joy Behar then asked if Whoopi Goldberg cares how she is portrayed after death and Whoopi replied: “I don’t want to be a hologram. That’s been in my will for 15 years.

“They don’t ask you, that’s the thing.

“They just do it, and then you go – ‘Hey, isn’t that Tupac? Wait a minute.’

“I don’t want that. It’s a little freaky, creepy, yeah.”

And when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted holographic recordings of celebrities after their death is seen as OK if permitted by their estate, the ‘Ghost’ actress quipped: “My estate doesn’t want it. My estate wants to be left alone.”

This isn’t the first time Whoopi Goldberg has spoken about her will on the show.

In December, Whoopi Goldberg revealed there’s also a clause that stops biopics about her life and career being made unless her family gives permission.

Discussing Marilyn Monroe’s biopic ‘Blonde‘, Whoopi Goldberg said at the time: “They’re not going to make films, because in my will it says, ‘Unless you speak to my family, try it.’ Try it.”

Must Read: Cillian Murphy Net Worth: From Owning A $10 Million Property Near Beach To Earning $9 Million As An Average Salary – This Oppenheimer Actor Leads Minimalistic Yet Classy Lifestyle!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News