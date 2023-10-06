Whoopi Goldberg has branded Rachel Bilson “mad” and insisted it was “very odd” of the actress to admit she’d find it “weird” if a man in his 40s had only had four s*xual partners.

The former ‘O.C.’ star caused a stir with the comments on her ‘Broad Ideas’ podcast earlier this week, but admitted she sounded “so judgemental”, and now Whoopi has hit out and admitted she doesn’t “understand” why it would be a subject of concern.

Speaking on ‘The View’, Whoopi said: “I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had s*xual partners—any s*xual partners. Why is it your business?

“Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many s*xual partners.”

Whoopi added, “That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to.

“Now that has been shifting, and young women have been b*******about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]. Now, it’s happening, and you’re mad. I don’t understand.”

Rachel admitted she was “concerned” by the ‘Sister Act’ star’s comments.

She told Entertainment Weekly magazine: “I want to say that I’ve been a fan of Whoopi’s for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned.

“We make it a very safe, open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking. I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it.”

The 42-year-old actress insisted she doesn’t actually believe the “flippant comment” she made during the discussion on her podcast.

She added: “The point I get across is that it doesn’t matter, and maybe in the past I would’ve looked at it [judgmentally], but I wouldn’t do that anymore.

“I made it clear that I don’t want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially.

“It was a flippant comment that I was just talking with friends, and then I retracted it, because even talking about it now, I’m like, I don’t actually believe that.

“That’s why I think it’s important to stand up for it and clarify.”

Rachel – who has eight-year-old daughter Briar Rose with former partner Hayden Christensen, who she dated on and off from 2007 to 2017 – had admitted it wasn’t “fair” to cast judgement on men’s s*x lives when she made her comments.

Speaking on her podcast, she said: “If it’s really low, at this day and age, you’d be like, ‘It’s a little weird.’

“This is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude’s, like, in his 40s and he’s, like, slept with, like, four women. But it all depends. Maybe he’s been in, like, decade[-long] relationships.

“It’s not fair for me to say either way.”

