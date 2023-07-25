Whitney Port Admits Her Husband Is Scared As She's Too Skinny: "I Eat To Live, Not The Other Way Around..."

Whitney Port has admitted her husband is worried she’s “too thin”.

‘The Hills’ TV personality, 38, said her partner Tim Rosenman, 46, who she married in 2015, told her of his concerns while highlighting how her fans were spreading rumours online about her skinny frame – which she admitted is partly down to her unhealthy approach to eating.

Whitney Port said in an Instagram Story post about how it was time she addressed her weight: “Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing.

Whitney Port added, “He has been worried about me.”

“I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about.”

Whitney Port added in her lengthy post that when she weighed herself it “hit” her she has been setting an “unhealthy example.”

She said: “I eat to live, not the other way around… I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though.”

Whitney Port added she’s “too lazy to make feeding (herself) a priority,” adding: “I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. Both are unacceptable.”

Whitney has now promised to make her health and eating properly a “priority” in future.

One Instagram user had accused Whitney of achieving her abs by “not eating,” with others accusing her of a “starvation” diet.

Whitney did not reply to comments at the time.

In 2010, the former reality star told OK! Magazine she would “monitor” what she ate and, at one point in her life, stuck to only 1,000 calories a day.

She said: “(That’s) as bad as it has ever gotten. It’s hard to have that balance of wanting to look good but stay healthy. It’s a push (and) pull.”

In 2018, Whitney Port – who has six-year-old son Sonny with Tim and has suffered multiple miscarriages while trying to expand her family in recent years – stunned fans by admitting to never having tried pasta.

She said about an upcoming trip to Italy at the time: “I think I’m going to actually try pasta there. I feel like I have to, right?”

