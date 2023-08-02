Sinéad O’Connor “badly” wished she could die without ruining her kids’ lives.

The late mum-of-four’s death on 26 July came 18 months after the suicide of her son Shane, 17, who took his life when he escaped hospital while on suicide watch, also has sons Jake, 36, Yeshua, 16, and daughter Roisin, 27, posted a string of tweets about her desire to kill herself in the years leading up to her death, which have resurfaced since her 26 July passing in London.

Sinéad O’Connor tweeted in 2011: “People who express suicidal feelings are least likely to act on them… anyone who gives u the remotest bit of s*** for expressing suicidal feelings is a w*****.”

Two weeks later Sinéad O’Connor tweeted: “I want to go to heaven SO bad… Can’t manage any more. Badly wish cud die without it ruining my kids’ lives.”

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer added in October that year on Twitter: :I have been so traumatised over the years by this treatment of me as if I’m a mad woman… I have often and still often struggle with suicidal feelings when I am subjected to this ‘mad’ Sinéad O’Connor business. It is wrong. Degrading. Insulting.”

A year later Sinéad O’Connor said on the platform: “Gonna be off radar for few weeks. But will be back. Worry not. :) I’m going to hospital. Treatment for depression. Not at all well. But they will put me back together quick… .”

Police were called to Sinéad Connor’s new apartment in south-east London on the morning of Wednesday, 26 July, following a report of an unresponsive woman at the home, and the singer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended.

“A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

