There’s no greater showmance for the Millenials than that of The Notebook costars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. In the 2000s, fans couldn’t get enough of the relationship between Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, the two leads of Nicholas Sparks’ film The Notebook. Fans were equally invested in their breakup after Ryan Reynolds revealed they parted ways because of “Show Business.”

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling had a rocky start after they met on the set of The Notebook in 2003. According to ET, the pair often butted heads, and Ryan even tried to get Rachel fired!

Director Nick Cassavetes revealed, “Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick, come here.’ And he’s doing a scene with Rachel, and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off-camera with me?’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.'”

Nick was able to calm things down on the set, but the two weren’t too fond of each other. The pair reportedly started dating in 2005, long after Notebook came out in theaters in 2004. The distance reportedly helped them recalibrate their opinions of each other. Ryan Gosling told ET, “Two years later, I saw her in New York, and we started getting the idea that maybe we were wrong about each other.”

In a 2007 interview with GQ, Ryan Gosling credited Notebook for bringing them together and even described their love story as “a hell of a lot more romantic than” the movie.

“I mean, God bless The Notebook. It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. “Ryan said in a 2007 interview with GQ.

The pair had reportedly split shortly after in 2007 before the GQ interview hit the stands. In 2009, The Barbie Star told the Times that “show business” was responsible for the breakup.

Gosling said, “Show business is the bad guy. When both people are in show business, it’s too much show business. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow.”

Ryan Gosling went on to find love with actress Eva Mendes, who retreated from the limelight to focus on their children. Meanwhile Rachel McAdams found her happily ever after with James Linden.

