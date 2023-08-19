Over the years, Margot Robbie has proved that she is here to slay and win millions of hearts, not just with her acting skills but also with her fashion game. The Barbie star pulled off the most amazing outfits inspired by the plastic doll throughout the movie’s promotions and proved that her picks are our go-to fashion inspirations. However, the actress has had to face a few wardrobe malfunctions in her career, and one time, a nip slip. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Robbie began her acting career with Australian TV before moving to Hollywood. She made her screen debut with the 2013 film About Time but did not have to wait for her breakthrough, which ultimately came the same year with The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio. She was last seen in the billion-dollar film Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling.

Coming back to the topic, in 2014, Margot Robbie arrived at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in a stunning yellow gown. The halterneck gown, by Rosie Assoulin, featured a plunging neckline through which the actress showcased her mesmerising cl*avage.

As the gown was completely backless, the Barbie actress ditched her bro and seemingly trusted its fit. To complete her look, Margot Robbie opted for minimalistic earrings and kept her makeup subtle with shimmery eyes and winged eyeliner. While she looked breathtaking, at one point, the actress had to face a wardrobe malfunction.

Ahead of the red carpet, when the actress was in her car, adjusting her hair, and later hopping out of it, she put a little more of her flesh on display by accident. The Suicide Squad star’s right n*pple was a bit visible. But, she gracefully let the mishap pass her and seemingly enjoyed her night praising her fellow women co-stars and colleagues.

Check out her look on Twitter here:

Margot Robbie nip slip pic.twitter.com/wHeUMdjqvh — King (@KingKingkang79) July 13, 2023

