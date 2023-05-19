Marcia Gay Harden “didn’t want to stop kissing” Ed Harris on the set of ‘Pollock.’ The 63-year-old actress starred opposite Hollywood star Ed, 72, in the biopic about artist Jackson Pollock and admitted she “didn’t want” the cameras to stop rolling as they locked lips on the set of the 2000 film.

Asked to recall her favourite on-screen kiss from her career, she told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Ed Harris in ‘Pollock’. Bar none! “I was like, ‘Please don’t say cut, Ed, please, Then they said ‘Cut!’ and I was like ‘Oh, okay!'”

Meanwhile, Marcia Gay Harden has Hudson, 19, Julitta, 19, and Eulala, 24. with ex-husband Thaddaeus Scheel and explained that letting children grow up and be their own person is one of the “hardest journeys” a parent can go on.

Marcia Gay Harden said: “I think that’s one of the hardest journeys for parents to do. Let me step back and let you be who you are and just trust that you’re going to be OK, They’re not nice during this moment. They will not be nice… You have to go, ‘OK. I love you anyway. I’ll be there for you anyway. I will love you to the end of time.’ But it’s tough.”

Marcia Gay Harden also explained that her children have been teaching her everything from art to accepting new concepts on gender.

“You want them to pass the torch down to you. My kids teach me all about gender. My son teaches me all about LGBTQ+. My youngest daughter is teaching me all about art in London and history. They’re teaching me and that’s what I think is important for me… I’m always going to be a student and I can learn from anybody.”

