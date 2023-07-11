King Charles reportedly appeared to lose his patience when he tried to get President Joe Biden to move along during their meeting.

The 74-year-old monarch – who acceded to the throne in September last year following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth – hosted the 80-year-old US leader at Windsor Castle on Monday (10.07.23), for the first time since his coronation in May 2023.

Mr Biden appeared reluctant to end his conversation when Charles tried to get him to stop talking during their inspection of the Welsh Guards in the middle of a welcome ceremony.

The US president grabbed Charles’ arm as they embraced and shook hands, then put his hand on his back during their lap of the quadrangle – and clutched the handrail to get on stage for the playing of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ after forcing Charles to wait for his SUV to drive through the castle.

At one point, the monarch tried to get Mr Biden to keep walking while he spoke to one of the guards – and the Daily Mail reported Charles then appeared to direct his anger at the guard before walking away with the president.

Mr Biden is on a visit of only 24 hours in London, and spent just over 40 minutes having tea with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

Mr Biden did not attend of Charles’ coronation and send First Lady Jill and granddaughter Finnegan – then ended a speech in June by saying: “God save the Queen, man.”

Charles and Mr Biden had tea together before the king took the president on a tour of Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room, where items from the Royal Collection relating to the United States of America are on display.

They then joined the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum in the Green Drawing Room. Mr Biden last year met with Charles at the COP26 climate change summit in November 2022 where the pair shook hands and the US leader spoke of his admiration for Charles’ activism. At the time, Biden told the king: “We need you badly.”

He replied: “You are very kind for saying that.” After leaving the castle, the president boarded Air Force One at Stansted Airport to head for the NATO summit in Lithuania.

