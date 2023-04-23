Jennifer Lopez is a fabulous dancer, singer, and actress. There’s hardly anything the diva cannot do. She has performed intimate scenes with several actors in many Hollywood movies and has mesmerised us with her s*x appeal and confidence. But, once the experience was not good for the actress. A few years ago, she talked about doing love scenes with Wesley Snipes in Money Train and how it made her uncomfortable. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Money Train is an action comedy starring Wesley, Jennifer, and Woody Harrelson in the leading roles, along with Robert Blake and Chris Cooper. The comedy action-thriller is about two transit cops, one of whom wants to rob a high-tech train laden. The movie released in 1995 but was unsuccessful in making an impact on the audience.

In the film, Jennifer Lopez plays the character of Grace Santiago, a transit officer who has feelings for Wesley Snipes’ character, Officer John Robinson. They had to get intimate in one scene, and during an interview with SAG-AFTRA Foundation, the actress revealed how horrific it was. She called her co-star a ‘total jerk’ and said, “It was horrible. It was my first one…my first big role in a big-budget movie. And I had to do this love scene. And I had never done a love scene before. I mean, I had done kissing, caressing, you know, but I had never done a s*x scene before, so I was really nervous. I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t think it was necessary. I wish now I had put up more of a fight. But when you first start working professionally, if you wanna work and you want your chance, you take whatever they give you. I didn’t think I had the right to say ‘No’, like, ‘No, I’m not doing this’, and that’s it!”

Jennifer Lopez added that she persuaded the makers to remove the love scene because it was an action thriller. But, it wasn’t the makers but Wesley Snipes who wanted the scene. She said, “He was a big star at that time, with a lot of clout, and I was just starting out. It was my big break. And he really pressured me. He told me if the scene wasn’t hot enough, my part would end up on the cutting room floor. And that it would be bad for my career, like I’d get a reputation as difficult to work with.”

Jennifer added that the scene was really uncomfortable as she was n*ked in it. “So we did it, and it was horrible. We were both completely naked, with nothing between us except a sock on his boner! I was so naïve then. Now I would have pillows and covers and whatever to prevent contact, but I didn’t know any better. So here’s this famous actor, basically humping my leg and pawing away at my bre*sts and kissing them. It was awful. I felt violated. I swore I’d never work with him again. He’s not done too well lately anyway… so maybe that’s karma!”

