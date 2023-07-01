Jason Statham is one of the finest action heroes of Hollywood. Every time his movie releases, his fans know that some high-octane drama is coming into play. Whether it’s the Fast And Furious series or his Transporter franchise, the actor has delivered exceptional stunts always. While his action sequences are always appreciated by his fans, once he shocked them all by performing a raunchy s*x scene in his film Crank: High Voltage.

The movie was released in 2009 and starred Amy Smart along with Statham. While the actor performed all the acts diligently, there was a part that he was too embarrassed to do.

In Crank: High Voltage, Jason Statham had to not only perform a s*x scene but do it publicly. Yes, in the movie, he had to strip down n*ked in a shopping mall and get at it. As per WENN, he said, “Trying to do an aggressive s*x scene is quite difficult. Especially in a public place with a crowd of screaming extras with their little camera phones going ‘click-click’, taking pictures of your pasty white a*s.”

Obviously, Jason Statham was left red-faced during the entire scenario. Adding further, he said, “I’ve had my fair share of bedroom antics in films, but they were a little more private.” As per BuzzFeed, the Fast And Furious 7 actor always made it a point to make his female counterparts comfortable during intimate scenes.

“Kissing scenes are not just another day on set. First off, you have to get ready. You don’t want to go and have a big cheese and onion sandwich before you do some love scene. Then you try and make the lady feel as comfortable as you can. After that, you just get on with it,” he said.

Well, given the Transporter actor’s thoughtful nature, it’s sad that he had to face such embarrassment while filming his s*x scene.

