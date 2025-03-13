Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, once feared her health battles would cost her the role. Turns out, behind all those fiery scenes and epic speeches, she was battling two brain aneurysms. And no one knew.

In a chat with the Big Issue, Clarke spilled the tea on what was really going down while she was busy subjugating Westeros. Right after Season 1 wrapped in 2011, she had her first aneurysm. And her biggest fear was getting fired from the show. Yep, she thought producers would think she was too fragile for the brutal filming schedule.

“The first fear we all had was: ‘Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?’” she said. Game of Thrones isn’t exactly a walk in the park — but her health scare wasn’t small either. The aneurysm led to a stroke and aphasia — a condition that left her unable to recall her own name.

Clarke said she was terrified of losing the very thing that made her career — her ability to communicate. Still, while she was trying to get better, Game of Thrones was already prepping for Season 2. The pressure was real. She felt as if she couldn’t keep up. Clarke even joked (kind of): “Well, if I’m going to die, I better die on live TV.”

And if that wasn’t enough, in 2013 doctors found another aneurysm. This time, she needed surgery. And it was even rougher than the first. When she woke up, her body and mind were drained. At one point, she told doctors she didn’t want to go on — thinking she might never act again.

But guess what? She did. The Hollywood beauty went back to work and finished all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Fans never had a clue.

After surviving all that, Clarke didn’t just move on — she took action. In 2019, she co-founded SameYou to support brain injury survivors. She wanted to help others feel less alone. Now, she’s teaming up with Big Issue Recruit to help people with health conditions find jobs.

Looking back, Clarke told PEOPLE in 2021 that everything she went through totally changed how she sees life. “The happy moments and being happy is what you’re going to see on your deathbed,” she said. Today, Clarke is still both acting and advocating. What felt impossible became her biggest strength — and now, she’s helping others fight their own battles.

