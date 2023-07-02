Andrew Ridgeley is “not looking” for a relationship.

The 60-year-old singer – who is best known for his time as part of the 1980s pop duo Wham! alongside the late George Michael – recently split from Amanda Cronin after just under a year of dating and while he has some casual girlfriends, he is not “attached” to anyon and does not see that changing in the foreseeable future.

Andrew Ridgeley told The Sunday Times: “I have girlfriends, yeah. But I’m not attached in any long-term relationship, and I’m pretty sure I’m not looking for one.”

The ‘Club Tropicana’ hitmaker was previously in a long-term relationship with Bananarama singer Keren Woodward but they split in 2017 after almost three decades together and after calling it quits with former model Amanda Cronin, 46, she claimed that he is “not relationship material” but she was still “grateful” for the time they had shared together.

Amanda Cronin told The Daily Mail: “I’m grateful for the time we’ve had together – he’s smart, funny, s*xy and cool. Andrew is such a phenomenal guy, but I don’t think he’s really relationship material, although he has been in a very long relationship. I will get married again, and it won’t be to Andrew.”

Since his days in Wham!, Andrew has lived a relatively quiet life away from the spotlight whilst George – who died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53 – went on to a massively successful solo career and when he was asked whether he feels excited or trepidatious upon his return to the public eye for a Netflix documentary about the band noted that he is “indifferent” to fame because he has “seen it all before”.

He said: “Neither. I’m fairly indifferent to it, to be honest with you. None of it’s an overarching ambition at this time of life. I’ve seen it all before, and done most of it before.”

