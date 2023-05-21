Wendy Williams has not been hospitalised, according to her representative.

The 58-year-old star – who fronted ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ for over a decade until 2021, when she stepped down due to her ongoing issues with the autoimmune condition Graves disease – was said to have checked into a New York facility over a fortnight ago. Still, now a rep for the former shock jock has quashed the rumours and noted she has not even been in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shawn Zanotti told PageSix: “I can confirm that Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported.”

Just days ago, a source had claimed that Wendy was in medical care and briefly left the facility before checking back in almost straight away.

The source told The US Sun: “Wendy first went into the hospital about two weeks ago. She was released briefly last weekend, and she went right back in.”

A second insider claimed that Wendy’s family were aware she had been hospitalised as they insisted she was not in a rehabilitation facility.

The source said: “All I know is she is in the hospital right now, and it’s not rehab. I don’t know which hospital.”

The former radio host had been due to give a talk t an event but cancelled at the last minute, with another insider claiming that her ability to perform had been “rocky at best” as they alleged she had a wavering ability to string a sentence together.

The source said: “There is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation. Wendy’s ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next. There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Avengers’ ‘Kang’ Jonathan Majors Spotted Holding Hands Of Meagan Good Amidst Assault Claims, Netizens React “Sista, Wakeup, Wakeup…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News